As the People's Republic of China marked the 74th anniversary of its founding Sunday, minority communities along with Japanese supporters in Tokyo united in protest, demanding an end to alleged human rights abuses.

Groups supporting Tibet, Uyghurs, Inner Mongolia, Hong Kong and Taiwan came together to condemn China over what they called repression, genocide and expansionist policies, which have fueled regional tensions since communist China’s inception.

Daniel, a university student from Hong Kong who declined to give his full name, said reports of overseas Chinese police stations in Japan had instilled him with a sense of fear, but said it is his responsibility as a Hong Konger to continue fighting.