A system failure in the air traffic control network on Friday delayed flights mainly to eastern Japan, the transport ministry said.

The problem started at around 11:40 a.m. at the ministry's Tokyo area air traffic control center in Saitama Prefecture, prompting departure restrictions at airports. The system was restored at around 12:20 p.m.

During the disruption, information other than the location of aircraft was not displayed on the control system screen, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.