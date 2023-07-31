A new survey of people in 24 countries has found that 67% hold unfavorable views of China, suggesting negative opinions of Beijing continue to stand at or near historic highs.

In the survey released late last week by the Pew Research Center, only about 28% of respondents had a favorable opinion of China despite Beijing’s diplomatic initiatives over the past year, including brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The survey of more than 27,000 adults in North America, South America, Western Europe, the Asia-Pacific and Africa from February to May found that negative views of China have remained high over recent years in almost every high-income country surveyed. Middle-income countries have taken a generally positive view of China, with the exception of India.