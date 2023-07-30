On a Thursday evening in late June, Clarissa Champlain learned that her 15-year-old son Brodee had been in a terrible crash, the latest teen victim of an e-bike accident.

He had been riding from home to shot-putting practice. The e-bike, a model made by Rad Power, had a top speed of 20 mph, but his route took him on a busy road with a 55 mph speed limit. While turning left, he was clipped by a Nissan van and thrown violently.

Champlain rushed to the hospital and was taken to Brodee’s room. She could see the marks left by the chin strap of his bike helmet. "I went to grab his head and kiss him,” she recalled. "But there was no back of his head. It wasn’t the skull, it was just mush.”