Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early Sunday, Russia's defense ministry said, in an attack that briefly shut an international airport.

While one of the drones was shot down on the city's outskirts, two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.

Moscow and its environs, lying about 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, had been rarely targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.