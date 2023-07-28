Ukraine’s long-awaited assault against Russian troops in the occupied south has kicked off a new stage in the war as Kyiv seeks to persuade its allies that it can take back lost territory.

With Moscow also stepping up a long-range missile campaign, both sides are intensifying their attacks as Kyiv seeks a decisive breakthrough on the ground and Russia aims to cripple Ukraine’s economy.

Ukrainian units fresh from NATO-style training and outfitted with some of the alliance’s best weapons are engaging Kremlin forces that have complained of losses, poor training and a lack of supplies.