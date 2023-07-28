Ruling parties from Japan and Taiwan on Thursday agreed to keep close communications on regional issues including China's growing military pressure on the self-ruled democratic island and U.S.-China strategic competition.

In a meeting in Tokyo, members of the Liberal Democratic Party and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party also exchanged views on economic security matters pertaining to critical goods, including semiconductors, of which Taiwan is the world's leading supplier, according to the LDP.

Iwao Horii and Konosuke Kokuba, heads of the LDP's foreign affairs and national defense divisions, respectively, attended the meeting alongside their Taiwanese counterparts, Kuo Kuo-wen and Lo Chih-cheng.