Britain is reviewing a class of drugs used in a diabetes medicine and a weight-loss treatment sold by Novo Nordisk after some patients reported suicidal or self-harming thoughts, two weeks after similar action by the European Union.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said in a statement late on Tuesday it was reviewing safety data on a class of drugs known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

This includes Novo's Ozempic, which contains the active ingredient semaglutide and is approved to treat Type 2 diabetes.