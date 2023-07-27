In a sign of the growing strategic importance Washington is attributing to Pacific island nations, Lloyd Austin on Wednesday became the first-ever U.S. Secretary of Defense to visit Papua New Guinea (PNG).

Topping the agenda were discussions with PNG Prime Minister James Marape on the implementation of two landmark security pacts that Washington and Port Moresby negotiated in May.

One of the deals — the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) — will reportedly grant U.S. forces “unimpeded access” to six sites in the Pacific island country, including a key naval base, thus increasing Washington's military footprint as it rushes to counter China in the region.