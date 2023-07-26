Nuku’alofa, Tonga – Antony Blinken on Wednesday became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Tonga, dedicating a new U.S. embassy and warning South Pacific nations about the perils of “predatory” Chinese investment.
As part of a drive to build Washington’s influence across the region and to counter Beijing’s growing clout, Blinken touched down in Nuku’alofa on a diplomatic charm offensive.
“We’re a Pacific nation,” and “we very much see the future in the Indo-Pacific region,” Blinken told his hosts while pledging support on projects that are important to them.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.