A contingent of military aircraft from the French Air and Space Force (FASF) was set to arrive Wednesday evening in Japan to kick off the service’s first-ever fighter aircraft exercise with the Air Self-Defense Force, as the two “special partners” continue to deepen defense and security cooperation.

Aimed at improving tactical skills and “promoting mutual understanding” — a common refrain from both sides amid concerns over China’s growing assertiveness — the aerial maneuvers are scheduled to run from Wednesday to Saturday in the airspace around the Kanto region and the ASDF’s Nyutabaru Air Base in Miyazaki Prefecture.

The French contingent will include two Rafale multirole fighters, an aerial tanker, and a transport aircraft, while the ASDF will participate with three F-15 and two F-2 multirole fighters, as well as a tanker and a transport aircraft.