  • Stock prices are displayed at the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on April 18. Indonesia’s flurry of listings this year is even more notable because globally the number of initial public offerings has fallen. | BLOOMBERG
Indonesia is witnessing a boom in initial public offerings as the country pushes to transform itself into an electric vehicle hub by capitalizing on its abundance of minerals essential to making batteries for EVs.

In the process, it is overshadowing traditionally strong performers like Hong Kong and Japan, netting the title of one of the world’s hottest IPO markets in 2023.

Also capitalizing on its rapidly growing economy and young population, Indonesia has been growing in profile in recent years. The nation’s foreign direct investment amounted to around $45.6 billion in 2022, up 44.2% year on year, according to government figures.

