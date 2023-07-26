While the gaming world fixates on the implications of a Microsoft-Activision deal and AI, a smaller player in their universe may deserve a closer look from investors.

Japanese game publisher Capcom’s shares are up by a third this year, outpacing the broader Tokyo market and capping off a remarkable 1,200% surge over the past decade. That’s in part because the $11 billion company has punched well above its weight, spawning Hollywood franchises such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter.

The rally means Capcom, which reports earnings Wednesday, is trading at valuations well in excess of many of its biggest rivals from Konami Group to Bandai Namco Holdings. It’s doing so despite lagging peers in the smartphone gaming arena, which now makes up half the industry’s sales. Of analysts covering the company, 7 rate it a hold and 10 a buy, with one sell.