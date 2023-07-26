Tourists should expect far stricter supervision if visits to the border between North and South Korea resume, analysts said, after U.S. soldier Travis King used an organized tour to get close enough to dash across to North Korea last week.

The U.S. Army private joined a tour party visiting the so-called truce village of Panmunjom on July 18, a day after he was supposed to have returned to the U.S. to face disciplinary action over charges brought while serving in South Korea.

Dressed in civvies, King broke off from a group of 40 tourists being guided around the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and sprinted across the border, landing Washington in more diplomatic botheration with the nuclear-armed North.