  • Visitors walk past a bus for the Korean Demilitarized Zone tour at Imjingak peace park in the border city of Paju, South Korea, on July 19. | AFP-JIJI
    Visitors walk past a bus for the Korean Demilitarized Zone tour at Imjingak peace park in the border city of Paju, South Korea, on July 19. | AFP-JIJI

Reuters – Tourists should expect far stricter supervision if visits to the border between North and South Korea resume, analysts said, after U.S. soldier Travis King used an organized tour to get close enough to dash across to North Korea last week.

The U.S. Army private joined a tour party visiting the so-called truce village of Panmunjom on July 18, a day after he was supposed to have returned to the U.S. to face disciplinary action over charges brought while serving in South Korea.

Dressed in civvies, King broke off from a group of 40 tourists being guided around the Joint Security Area (JSA) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), and sprinted across the border, landing Washington in more diplomatic botheration with the nuclear-armed North.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED