  • Bulk carrier cargo ships at anchor in the Black Sea before entering the Sulina Canal, a river channel between the Danube River and the Black Sea, near Sulina, Romania, on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG
    Bulk carrier cargo ships at anchor in the Black Sea before entering the Sulina Canal, a river channel between the Danube River and the Black Sea, near Sulina, Romania, on Sunday. | BLOOMBERG

Wheat and corn prices surged after Russia attacked one of Ukraine’s biggest Danube river ports, ramping up the risks facing Kyiv’s last major grain export route and global food trade.

A drone attack on Monday hit the Danube port of Reni, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing sensitive information. Ukraine’s southern operational military command earlier said on Facebook that a grain hangar at a Danube port had been ruined, without specifying which one or giving details.

Wheat futures for September delivery settled up 8.6% in Chicago on Monday, by the daily exchange price limit, at $7.5750 per bushel. Corn contracts for December closed up 6% at $5.6825 per bushel, the highest level in nearly a month.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW