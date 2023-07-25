A man in his 20s whose sexual orientation was revealed by his boss without his consent was deemed eligible for workplace compensation by a Tokyo labor office in March last year, marking what is likely the first time an outing has been recognized as a work-related injury, the man’s support group said Monday.

The recognition came after the Ikebukuro labor standards supervision office found that the boss’s outing constituted an abuse of power and caused significant psychological distress to the man, the nonprofit organization Posse said at a news conference in Tokyo.

According to the organization, the man started working at an insurance agency in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward in 2019, and disclosed he was gay to his boss during an interview, as he was asked to explain about listing a same-sex partner as his emergency contact.