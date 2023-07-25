North Korea fired off two ballistic missiles on Monday, just before midnight, the Japan’s Defense Ministry said, as the U.S. said it had not had any substantive communication with Pyongyang since an American soldier crossed into the country last week.

The Defense Ministry in Tokyo said the missiles had landed in the Sea of Japan, outside the country’s exclusive economic zone, which extends 200 nautical miles (370 kilometers) from its coast., traveling 350 and 400 km and hitting a maximum altitude of 100 km.

South Korea’s military also confirmed the firings, saying both missiles had flown about 400 km.