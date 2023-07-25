  • Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attend the opening ceremony of the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on July 14. | AFP-JIJI
Jiji – Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

Her infection was confirmed in a test conducted after she developed a fever on Monday evening, according to the agency.

Crown Prince Akishino, and the couple’s children Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito tested negative for COVID-19. Crown Princess Kiko will rest at the family’s residence in Tokyo until Saturday.

