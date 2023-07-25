Jiji – Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
Her infection was confirmed in a test conducted after she developed a fever on Monday evening, according to the agency.
Crown Prince Akishino, and the couple’s children Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito tested negative for COVID-19. Crown Princess Kiko will rest at the family’s residence in Tokyo until Saturday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.