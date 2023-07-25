Japan will conduct its first demonstration test of a sniffer dog to detect venomous fire ants as part of efforts to prevent the invasive species from entering the country, sources said Tuesday.

The Environment Ministry plans to carry out the test at a port facility in Tokyo as early as October, the sources said. The ministry will consider a full-scale introduction of fire ant-detecting dogs if they are confirmed to be effective.

In April, the government designated fire ants, native to South America, as a specified invasive alien species under a revised law that requires emergency measures because of the serious damage they could cause.