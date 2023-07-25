Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday directed the ruling parties to accelerate discussions on relaxing Japan’s strict rules for defense equipment exports, as the government aims to bolster the domestic defense industry and expand support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Kishida told lawmakers of the working group of his Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito that his government will soon present its view on the transfer of defense equipment and technology and asked them to resume their halted talks on the matter.

Early this month, the group compiled a report on the issue saying that they agreed Japan can export cars and vessels equipped with lethal weapons for noncombat purposes to countries with which it collaborates on security matters.