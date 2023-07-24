  • U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during an event at the State Department in Washington on July 19. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that while Ukraine has recaptured half the territory that Russia initially seized in its invasion, Kyiv faced “a very hard fight” to win back more.

“It’s already taken back about 50% of what was initially seized,” Blinken said in an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“These are still relatively early days of the counteroffensive. It is tough,” he said. “It will not play out over the next week or two. We’re still looking I think at several months.”

