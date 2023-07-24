The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds for promotion amid a recovery in tourism since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

Tokyo is considering increasing its tax for the first time since it became the first area in the country in 2002 to implement the system.

Currently, hotels in the capital charge ¥100 ($0.70) per person per night for stays costing between ¥10,000 and ¥15,000 and ¥200 per night for rooms over ¥15,000. The collected tax goes toward tourism-related costs, including for maintaining free public Wi-Fi and operating tourism information centers.