Sapporo – A Sapporo doctor and his daughter were arrested Monday on suspicion of decapitating a man earlier this month in a city hotel and then leaving with the head, local police said.
Police are trying to determine a motive, as well as the relationship between Osamu Tamura, 59, his daughter Runa, 29, and the victim, identified as 62-year-old Hitoshi Ura, who was found naked and headless in the bathroom of a hotel room on July 2.
The police believe Runa Tamura and Ura were acquainted but have declined to say whether the two suspects have pleaded guilty to the allegations.
