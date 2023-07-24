  • Haruki Hirao, second grader at Torikai Elementary School in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, attends a mathematics class in May as nurse Yoshimi Yoshiyama looks on from the back of the classroom. | NISHINIPPON SHIMBUN
  • Nishinippon Shimbun

In late May at Torikai Elementary School in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Haruki Hirao, a 7-year-old second grader, was attending a math lesson in a classroom.

“I like studying. I enjoy mathematics the most,” he said with a gentle smile.

In his notebook, pages of double-digit additions he’d written were filled with red circles indicating that the answers were correct.

