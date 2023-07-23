The party of long-serving Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen declared victory in a general election on Sunday, a contest that had been widely dismissed as a one-sided sham aimed at cementing the party’s decades-long rule.

“We’ve won in a landslide … but we can’t calculate the number of seats yet,” said Sok Eysan, spokesperson for the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), which ran virtually unopposed.

The 70-year-old Hun Sen, a former Khmer Rouge cadre, has ruled since 1985 and faced no real contest in the vote, with opposition parties banned, challengers forced to flee and freedom of expression stifled.