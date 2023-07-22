U.S. President Joe Biden evoked AI’s “enormous” risk and promise Friday at a White House meeting with tech leaders who committed to guarding against everything from cyberattacks to fraud as the sector revolutionizes society.

“It is astounding,” Biden said, highlighting AI’s “enormous, enormous promise of both risk to our society and our economy and our national security, but also incredible opportunities.”

Standing alongside top representatives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI, Biden said the cutting-edge companies had made commitments to “guide responsible innovation” as AI rips ever deeper into personal and business life.