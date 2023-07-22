U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he had asked CIA Director William Burns to become a member of his Cabinet, elevating one of his closest advisers on national security and foreign policy.

“Under his leadership, the CIA is delivering a clear-eyed, long-term approach to our nation’s top national security challenges,” Biden said in a statement, referring to Burns’ approach to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and U.S. competition with China.

The move was reported earlier by The Washington Post, which said it was largely symbolic and would not give Burns any new authorities.