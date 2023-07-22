  • Former U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at the Turning Point Action Summit in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15. | SAUL MARTINEZ / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Miami – A U.S. judge on Friday ordered former President Donald Trump’s trial for mishandling top secret documents to begin in May of next year, at the height of what is expected to be a bitter and divisive presidential election campaign.

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon set the start of the jury trial of the former president — the first ever to face criminal charges — for May 20, 2024.

Prosecutors had asked for the trial to begin in December of this year, while Trump’s defense attorneys had requested it be held after the November 2024 election.

