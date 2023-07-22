Hong Kong has started strengthening radiation inspections of seafood imports from Japan, sources said Saturday, amid concerns in China over a plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.

The tighter inspections started in mid-June and customs clearance of Japanese seafood was delayed by about three hours compared with earlier clearance times.

Hong Kong on Friday reiterated its concerns over the water plan. The Japanese government has confirmed that some shipments of Japanese seafood have been held up at China’s customs.