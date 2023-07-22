  • An artist's conception of a manned lunar rover using regenerative fuel cell technology | JAXA / TOYOTA MOTOR / VIA KYODO
    An artist's conception of a manned lunar rover using regenerative fuel cell technology | JAXA / TOYOTA MOTOR / VIA KYODO

REUTERS – Toyota plans to use regenerative fuel cell technology to power a manned lunar rover, executives said on Friday, raising the prospect of eventually using the moon's water ice as an energy source in the future.

Japan has stepped up its space ambitions under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

It is participating in NASA's Artemis program and plans to have an astronaut at a lunar space station called Gateway as part of that in the latter half of the 2020's.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW