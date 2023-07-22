Malaysia's government halted a music festival in the capital Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, a day after the frontman of British pop rock band The 1975 kissed a male bandmate onstage and criticized the country's anti-LGBTQ laws.

"There will be no compromise against any party that challenges, disparages and violates Malaysian laws," Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said in a Twitter post after meeting with the organizers of the Good Vibes Festival, a three-day event that was set to run until Sunday.

The 1975 has also been banned from performing in Malaysia, said a government committee that oversees filming and performances by foreign nationals.