At the helm of his motorboat, with the wind whipping and the waves crashing, Canadian seal hunter and photographer Yoanis Menge scans the horizon.

From the port of Grosse-Ile, the northern tip of the tiny Magdalen islands archipelago in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, he spots a group of seals sunning themselves on a sandbar.

But at the slightest noise, they move. Once in the water, hunting them is much harder. From the boat, only their little black heads stick out — quite a narrow target.