In a survey of over 7,000 Asian Americans, only about 20% had a favorable view of China, with Sino-U.S. tensions weighing on even those who count themselves among the large Chinese diaspora living in the U.S.

That compares with the 78% who said they had a positive view of the U.S. in the Pew Research Center survey released Wednesday, while more than half see the U.S. as the leading economic power of the next decade. About 52% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of China, while 26% were neutral.

Only about 4 in 10 Chinese Americans see China in a positive light, with 15% holding a very unfavorable view of the country, more than the rates for people with Indian (10%), Vietnamese (5%) and Japanese (4%) heritage. A share of 20% saw China in a somewhat unfavorable light. Meanwhile, just 3 in 10 Chinese Americans hold positive views of the U.S.