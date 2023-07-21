Kitadaito, Okinawa Pref. – The Defense Ministry has provided residents of Kitadaitojima with an explanation about its plan to deploy an Air Self-Defense Force mobile surveillance radar system of the on the island in Okinawa Prefecture.
At a meeting with 100 residents on Thursday, the ministry said it plans to acquire two sites with a total area of about 8 hectares owned by the village of Kitadaito, adding that about 30 ASDF troops will be stationed on the island.
The ministry stressed the need to build a tight surveillance system in the Pacific, where the Chinese military is increasing its activities.
