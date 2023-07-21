A Tokyo prosecutor allegedly encouraged a former assembly member to make a confession by telling him his indictment would be waived in a bid to build a case against former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, who was subsequently convicted of buying votes for his wife, Anri Kawai, in the 2019 Upper House election, investigative sources said Friday.

The prosecutor for the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office is suspected of convincing the man to admit the money he received was for vote-buying purposes, the sources said.

The sources also cited a recording of the exchange. After learning of the recording’s content, the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office will investigate whether the prosecutor’s actions were inappropriate.