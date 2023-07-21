China’s decision to impose blanket testing for Japanese seafood imports in response to Tokyo’s planned release of water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant is starting to impact Japanese seafood firms.

Some Japanese seafood imports have already been delayed by China’s customs agency, apparently due to newly intensified testing procedures for radiation.

Seafood imports from five China-based Japanese firms have yet to be released from Chinese customs, running the risk of ¥100 million in damages if they end up spoiling. It reportedly takes about two weeks to conduct radiation testing for fresh fish.