Japan's top financial diplomat on Friday suggested the central bank may tweak its approach to monetary stimulus at its next policy meeting, due to "signs of changes" in corporate behavior on wage growth and price rises.
In rare remarks on monetary policy, Masato Kanda, vice finance minister for international affairs, said he expects the Bank of Japan to make a judgment on policy by analyzing the conditions and outlook for prices at every review.
The next meeting is on July 27-28.
