Japanese people plan to increase their spending in the upcoming summer vacation period for the second straight year, with an average budget of ¥72,668 ($520), as pandemic restrictions become a thing of the past, a survey by an insurance firm showed Thursday.

In the survey by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance, planned spending rose ¥4,036 from a year earlier. The results come as Japan enters its first summer holiday period since COVID-19’s legal status was downgraded to the same as seasonal flu while pay hikes are giving people more spending money, despite widespread inflationary pressures.

Among the 16.6% surveyed who said they intend to increase their spending in the period, 67.7% said in a multiple-answer question they would outlay more on travel.