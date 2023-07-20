While Meta’s new social media platform Threads reached over 100 million users globally in the first week of its launch, experts believe that it still hasn’t reached the critical mass needed to dethrone Twitter.

Netizens in Japan jumped onto the Threads bandwagon soon after its launch, but the honeymoon phase is already beginning to end, experts say, with many Japanese users remaining on Twitter.

“Everyone thought with the introduction of rate limits (earlier this year) that Twitter was over, but the fact remains that the active user hasn’t changed much since then,” said Shintaro Tabata, an entrepreneur and online influencer who currently runs a Twitter boot camp for business professionals. “Threads came out at a good time where (Twitter) users made an emergency evacuation to set up a refugee camp there.”