The re-election of longtime Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday is not in doubt in a process through which all opposition parties have been barred, but the candidacy of his eldest son offers a glimpse of Cambodia’s future.

The political debut of Hun Manet, 45, marks one of the final steps in a decadeslong grooming process that is expected to end with him succeeding his father as prime minister.

Hun Sen in 2021 named his eldest as his choice to succeed him as leader, and his long-ruling Cambodia People’s Party soon endorsed him as “future prime minister.”