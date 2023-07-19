Finance chiefs from an assembly of the world’s biggest advanced and emerging economies have failed to reach a consensus over a framework that could be applied to restructuring the debt of distressed poorer nations.

Representatives of Group of 20 nations had “very intense discussions on global debt vulnerabilities” during a two-day confab in Gandhinagar, India, according to Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman said in a news conference wrapping up the negotiations Tuesday that the debt issue remains a “priority” area for the G20 this year, with leaders scheduled to gather at a September summit.