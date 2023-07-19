Veteran Japanese politician Ichiro Ozawa, now a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is still pursuing a parliamentary democracy where a change of government is the norm.

Opposition parties’ weakening in recent years has made more and more people think that a regime change is a castle in the sky.

But Ozawa, who once was one of the strongest members of the Liberal Democratic Party and later played a key role in destroying the LDP’s dominance, referred to as the 1955 system, some 30 years ago as an opposition party member, said in an interview that Japan is “gradually heading toward” such a parliamentary democracy. “If not, I will steer (the country). Don’t worry,” he added.