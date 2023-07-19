Singapore – Japan has been replaced by Singapore at the top of the ranking of countries with powerful passports, according to British consulting firm Henley & Partners.
Japan, which had occupied the No. 1 position for five straight years, fell to third place in the latest quarterly report of the Henley Passport Index, released Tuesday.
The rankings, using official data from the International Air Transport Association, are based on how many destinations passport holders can travel to without a prior visa.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.