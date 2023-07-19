  • Japan, which had the world's most powerful passport for five straight years, was replaced by Singapore in the latest rankings. | GETTY IMAGES
Singapore – Japan has been replaced by Singapore at the top of the ranking of countries with powerful passports, according to British consulting firm Henley & Partners.

Japan, which had occupied the No. 1 position for five straight years, fell to third place in the latest quarterly report of the Henley Passport Index, released Tuesday.

The rankings, using official data from the International Air Transport Association, are based on how many destinations passport holders can travel to without a prior visa.

