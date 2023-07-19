  • The Foreign Ministry in Tokyo. A senior Japanese diplomat in Oregon was attacked by a woman last month and sustained injuries, the ministry has said. | KYODO
A senior Japanese diplomat in Oregon was attacked by a woman last month and sustained injuries, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, in what local media reports say was an alleged anti-Asian hate crime.

Yuzo Yoshioka, 62, head of the Consular Office of Japan in Portland, was pushed to the ground by the woman while walking alone in the downtown area of the western U.S. city at around 1:20 p.m. on June 17, the ministry said. The woman was reportedly homeless.

The diplomat, who suffered a cut to his head after hitting the pavement, was hospitalized but discharged the same day. He has since returned to work, according to the ministry.

