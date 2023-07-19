The number of travelers to Japan is steadily bouncing back, with nearly 11 million people visiting in the first half of this year, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said Wednesday.

In the JNTO report, preliminary figures showed that 10,712,000 foreign visitors, including tourists and businesspeople, made trips to Japan in the six months from January, which is 64.4% of the number arriving in the same period in 2019.

The figure was a huge jump from the 500,000 visitors seen during the same period last year, when Japan’s borders were still closed to foreign tourists.