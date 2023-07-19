The Personal Information Protection Commission conducted an on-site inspection of the Digital Agency on Wednesday, over a series of problems involving My Number personal identification numbers.

The government commission believes that the agency failed to control risks and take countermeasures to prevent incidents in which My Number identification numbers were wrongly linked with the bank accounts of other people.

So far, the commission has pointed out the agency’s failure to control risks and to ensure that local governments properly handle devices related to the My Number system.