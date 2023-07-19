  • International passengers check in at Terminal 2 at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday. | KYODO
International travel returned to Haneda Airport’s Terminal 2 in Tokyo on Wednesday following a closure of over three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations are still limited to between 5 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with All Nippon Airways using the terminal for outbound flights to London, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taipei.

At the 5 a.m. opening, ANA staff greeted passengers in the departure lobby with bows before the travelers formed lines at the check-in counters.

