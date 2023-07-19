Many employees at Bigmotor, a Tokyo-based major used car dealer and repair factory chain, have been engaged in automobile insurance fraud at the instruction of their supervisors, an investigation report released by the firm showed.

According to the report, 61 workers, or nearly 60% of 104 surveyed employees, said they had been ordered by their supervisors to pad car repair charges to receive bigger insurance payouts. Eight said they committed fraud so they would get paid more.

The probe was conducted by a panel of outside lawyers tasked with reviewing the fraud cases. Executives and employees across the company had lacked a sense of compliance, the report said.