  • Former U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Robert Jenkins, who deserted to North Korea in 1965 and his Japanese wife, Hitomi Soga, who was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978, smile as they receive flower bouquets upon arrival at a town hall in Soga's hometown of Sado, Niigata Prefecture, in December 2004. | REUTERS
    Former U.S. Army Sgt. Charles Robert Jenkins, who deserted to North Korea in 1965 and his Japanese wife, Hitomi Soga, who was abducted by North Korean agents in 1978, smile as they receive flower bouquets upon arrival at a town hall in Soga's hometown of Sado, Niigata Prefecture, in December 2004. | REUTERS

An American service member was believed to be in North Korean custody on Wednesday after willingly crossing into the nuclear-armed country, despite a “do not travel” advisory by the U.S. State Department due to the risk of arrest and long-term detention.

But the service member, Travis King, was far from the first U.S. national to venture into or be detained by the reclusive country.

Numerous U.S. citizens — including soldiers, tourists, journalists and scholars — have been detained or crossed into North Korea since the Cold War.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED