Thailand has long been an auto hub, attracting global giants like Toyota Motor and Ford Motor and earning the moniker of the Detroit of Asia.

Now, as the pivot to electric vehicles gathers pace, the country is determined to keep its grip on the economically crucial industry.

The nation has already attracted 75 billion baht ($2.2 billion) from the EV industry, led by a slew of Chinese investments from BYD, Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor. Changan Auto and GAC Aion New Energy Automobile are soon set to finalize investment plans, and Chery Automobile is also in talks.