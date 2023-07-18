  • Great Wall Motor's Ora Good Cat electric vehicle on display at the company's Experience Center at the Iconsiam shopping mall in Bangkok on Jan. 18. Thailand’s use of electric vehicles have risen continuously, with battery electric vehicle registration at 15,423 units in the first 10 months of 2022. | BLOOMBERG
    Great Wall Motor's Ora Good Cat electric vehicle on display at the company's Experience Center at the Iconsiam shopping mall in Bangkok on Jan. 18. Thailand’s use of electric vehicles have risen continuously, with battery electric vehicle registration at 15,423 units in the first 10 months of 2022. | BLOOMBERG

Thailand has long been an auto hub, attracting global giants like Toyota Motor and Ford Motor and earning the moniker of the Detroit of Asia.

Now, as the pivot to electric vehicles gathers pace, the country is determined to keep its grip on the economically crucial industry.

The nation has already attracted 75 billion baht ($2.2 billion) from the EV industry, led by a slew of Chinese investments from BYD, Great Wall Motor and SAIC Motor. Changan Auto and GAC Aion New Energy Automobile are soon set to finalize investment plans, and Chery Automobile is also in talks.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW